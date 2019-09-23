Wrap Technologies (NYSE:WRTC) Trading 0.9% Higher

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WRTC)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28, 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 145,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82.

Wrap Technologies (NYSE:WRTC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

