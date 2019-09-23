Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 425,575 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $189,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Worldpay by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,592,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,666 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Worldpay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,539,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Worldpay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,139,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Worldpay by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,686,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $985,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,881 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,143,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Worldpay alerts:

Shares of WP stock remained flat at $$135.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. Worldpay Inc has a 12 month low of $70.41 and a 12 month high of $138.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.47.

WP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup set a $152.00 target price on Worldpay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.73.

Worldpay Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP).

Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.