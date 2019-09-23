Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,367,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,750,948 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Worldpay worth $3,231,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,592,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,873,000 after buying an additional 3,579,666 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,539,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,139,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Worldpay by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,686,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $985,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,143,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Worldpay alerts:

NYSE:WP remained flat at $$135.00 during trading hours on Monday. Worldpay Inc has a one year low of $70.41 and a one year high of $138.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup set a $152.00 price target on Worldpay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.73.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP).

Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.