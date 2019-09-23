WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.26

WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and traded as low as $34.19. WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund shares last traded at $34.19, with a volume of 403 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund during the second quarter valued at $968,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund by 11.0% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT)

WisdomTree Total Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the United States stock market.

