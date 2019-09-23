WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.26

WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and traded as low as $34.19. WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund shares last traded at $34.19, with a volume of 403 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund during the second quarter valued at $968,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund by 11.0% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Total Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the United States stock market.

