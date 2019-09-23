Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their hold rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $92.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Wingstop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wingstop from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.14.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $87.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.83. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.53 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

In other Wingstop news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $111,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after acquiring an additional 27,837 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Wingstop by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Wingstop by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Wingstop by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

