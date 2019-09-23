Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 2,325 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,080 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,571,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,952,096,000 after purchasing an additional 717,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,427,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,095,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215,771 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,406,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $555,088,000 after buying an additional 184,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,977,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,539,000 after buying an additional 99,948 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $297,421,000 after buying an additional 3,643,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 83,067 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $3,281,146.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,346.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 375,944 shares of company stock worth $14,996,038. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 205,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138,782. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura set a $38.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.