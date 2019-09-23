Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 1,429 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.88 on Monday, reaching $165.95. The company had a trading volume of 53,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.18 and a 200-day moving average of $157.54. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $171.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Stephens began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective (up from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.