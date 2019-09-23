Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,734 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 39,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 22.0% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 19,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 153.7% during the second quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 457,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after buying an additional 277,160 shares during the period. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 56.6% during the second quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Gabelli assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

In related news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,264,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,929,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.16. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $63.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.