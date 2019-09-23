Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $2,166,688,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after buying an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,111,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,139,000 after buying an additional 3,244,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,161,000 after buying an additional 3,219,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 326.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,792,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,498,000 after buying an additional 2,902,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $84.50. 282,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,435,034. The company has a market capitalization of $214.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

