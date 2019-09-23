Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 87,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 142,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,002,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,383,000 after buying an additional 28,283 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, insider Oscar K. Brown acquired 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.62 per share, with a total value of $213,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,799.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bob Shearer acquired 15,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $965,127.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,375. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $45.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,196,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,416,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $83.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.12.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.