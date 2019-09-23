Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CONE. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 20.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,063,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,216,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,029,000 after acquiring an additional 482,530 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at $27,012,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at $15,665,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,697,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,297,000 after acquiring an additional 297,154 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.59%.
A number of brokerages have commented on CONE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $81.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.
