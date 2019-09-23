Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CONE. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 20.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,063,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,216,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,029,000 after acquiring an additional 482,530 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at $27,012,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at $15,665,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,697,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,297,000 after acquiring an additional 297,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CONE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $81.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: How to trade the most active stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.