Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.08. The stock had a trading volume of 699,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,447. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $59.96 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC set a $85.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

