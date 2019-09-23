Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,957 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 512.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 25,260 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $3,189,580.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 17,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $2,281,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,563 shares of company stock worth $32,722,921 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BR traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,461. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.41. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.34 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 46.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

