Wells Fargo & Co Raises Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Price Target to $6.00

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Williams Capital lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.22.

Shares of NASDAQ GPOR opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $508.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.87. Gulfport Energy has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $11.94.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Gulfport Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Gulfport Energy news, CEO David M. Wood acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,295.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Quentin R. Hicks bought 15,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 26.4% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 160,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 33,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 102.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 62,298 shares during the period. University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 1,203,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 135,735 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 39.1% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 382,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 107,527 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 147.0% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 178,885 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

