Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NYSE:SASR) Financial Contrast

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Webster Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Webster Financial pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Webster Financial has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Webster Financial and Sandy Spring Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

Webster Financial presently has a consensus target price of $58.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.82%. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus target price of $37.81, indicating a potential upside of 7.03%. Given Webster Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Webster Financial and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial 27.99% 13.80% 1.37% Sandy Spring Bancorp 27.80% 10.14% 1.33%

Volatility and Risk

Webster Financial has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Webster Financial and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial $1.34 billion 3.32 $360.42 million $3.74 12.88 Sandy Spring Bancorp $385.13 million 3.27 $100.86 million $2.86 12.35

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sandy Spring Bancorp. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Sandy Spring Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services. This segment also offers relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients with deposit and loan products; and asset management, financial planning, and trust services. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The company also provides telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 21, 2019, it operated 157 banking centers and 316 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. This segment accepts deposits, such as demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. The company also provides mortgage banking, equipment leasing, personal trust, and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 55 community offices and 6 financial centers. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

