Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,764,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,260,000 after buying an additional 6,650,061 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $8,993,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,658 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,919,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,503 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,540,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,630,000 after purchasing an additional 97,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $190.98. 1,554,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,822,650. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $195.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.68 and a 200-day moving average of $185.24.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

