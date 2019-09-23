Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Cerner by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 70,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,377,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 237,439 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.70. 55,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,901. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $67.46. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 27,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 29,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,992,525.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,360,292.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,268 shares of company stock valued at $23,243,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

