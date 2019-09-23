Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF comprises about 5.2% of Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 115.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 499.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,466. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.1701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

About SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

