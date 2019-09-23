Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 223.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 90.5% during the first quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 21,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $162.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.10.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Compass Point cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $185.00 price objective on Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $326,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,763,166.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 6,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $948,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,037 shares in the company, valued at $26,575,051.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,125 shares of company stock worth $3,010,555 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.