Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,532,000 after purchasing an additional 622,212 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,111,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after acquiring an additional 567,661 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,051,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,221,000 after acquiring an additional 122,660 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,026,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,441,000 after acquiring an additional 272,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 653,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,013,000 after purchasing an additional 47,078 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,461. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.1248 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

