Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,149,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,263,000 after purchasing an additional 136,630 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,365,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,966,000 after purchasing an additional 597,141 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,742,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 955,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,918 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,653. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $223.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.