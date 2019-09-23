Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. Buys 408 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,712,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,838,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,582,000 after purchasing an additional 230,073 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,776,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,544,000 after purchasing an additional 179,688 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,920,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,376,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,741,000 after purchasing an additional 32,980 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.68. 87,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,852. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $164.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

