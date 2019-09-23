Waves Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last Week (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, Waves has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00011881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit and Cryptohub. Waves has a total market cap of $118.85 million and $33.14 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020777 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009607 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00040011 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009948 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000218 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Indodax, YoBit, Exrates, OKEx, Upbit, Tidex, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Gate.io, Kuna, Huobi, COSS, Livecoin, Exmo, BCEX, HitBTC, Coinbe, Bitbns, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

