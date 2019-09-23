Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 776.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

NYSE:WSO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.06. 7,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,287. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.88 and a fifty-two week high of $180.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.14). Watsco had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.