Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 379,577 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.9% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.96% of Visa worth $13,651,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,507,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,409,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,813 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP boosted its stake in Visa by 13,370.7% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,642,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.14. 2,974,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,383,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.24. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $187.05. The company has a market cap of $349.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

