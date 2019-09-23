Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF (NYSEARCA:BBP) Trading 0% Higher

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF (NYSEARCA:BBP)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.46 and last traded at $38.46, 14 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF (NYSEARCA:BBP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000. Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF comprises 2.4% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 10.58% of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

