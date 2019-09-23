Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 335,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of RenaissanceRe worth $97,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,178,000 after purchasing an additional 384,867 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 514,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,583,000 after purchasing an additional 260,363 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 161,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,556,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.64.

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.91, for a total transaction of $171,220.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,545.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 28,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $5,165,668.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RNR stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.19. The stock had a trading volume of 88,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $193.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.09.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $1.20. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 14.83%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

