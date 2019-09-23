Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 93,555 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 35.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 354,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,555 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $111,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FICO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Fair Isaac news, insider William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.04, for a total transaction of $5,264,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,972,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 7,996 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.83, for a total transaction of $2,717,280.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,884 shares of company stock valued at $47,899,077. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $317.09. 121,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,864. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $170.26 and a one year high of $373.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.49.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.24. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 63.47%. The business had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

