Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $126.64 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 71,067 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $126,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Lunia Capital LP raised its position in shares of Visa by 13,370.7% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280,332 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 17,806.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $334,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 92.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,898,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $676,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,409,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,813 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.98. 265,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,383,380. The stock has a market cap of $349.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $187.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.24.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

