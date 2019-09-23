Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $105.75 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,516 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $105,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 204.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,580,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,110,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 17,466.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,207,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,004,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,542,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 43.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,261,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Macquarie set a $226.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $233.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.69.

NYSE BABA traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.78. 10,661,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,873,284. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

