Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.90% of Anixter International worth $118,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anixter International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,931,000 after purchasing an additional 95,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Anixter International by 142.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 90,248 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anixter International in the first quarter valued at $4,468,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Anixter International by 58.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 77,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Anixter International by 26.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 150,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 31,050 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXE traded up $1.83 on Monday, reaching $66.69. The company had a trading volume of 223,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.90. Anixter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $73.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Anixter International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Anixter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Anixter International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other Anixter International news, Director F Philip Handy sold 2,000 shares of Anixter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $130,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Galvin sold 6,676 shares of Anixter International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $463,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,685 shares of company stock worth $6,155,657. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anixter International Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

