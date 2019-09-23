Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 78,285 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,285 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.38% of Strategic Education worth $92,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,248,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $426,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,598 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 979,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,659,000 after acquiring an additional 44,550 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $134,256,000 after acquiring an additional 512,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. First Analysis reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.80.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.58. 8,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,729. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education Inc has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $189.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.18.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.79 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

