Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,670 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.92% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $87,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director James M. Frates sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $1,284,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.27.

Shares of SAGE stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.99. 107,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,415. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 2.55. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.00 and a current ratio of 16.00.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

