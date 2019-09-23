ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) EVP Keven K. Lippert Sells 10,000 Shares

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,108 shares in the company, valued at $785,290.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ViaSat stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.55. 354,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,928. ViaSat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.93 and a fifty-two week high of $97.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. ViaSat’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in ViaSat during the second quarter worth about $2,212,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the second quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 156.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 62.1% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ViaSat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.71.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

