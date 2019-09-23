Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,470,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 983,789 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $84,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,253,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $871,439,000 after purchasing an additional 722,316 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 13,574 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 24,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Nomura set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $76,285.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,896.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,038. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,903,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,341,893. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.17%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

