VelocityShares Daily 4X Long CHF vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UCHF) Trading 0.1% Higher

VelocityShares Daily 4X Long CHF vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UCHF) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.44 and last traded at $19.44, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95.

