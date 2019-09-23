Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 513,564 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,535,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 513,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $962,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $2,131,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 74,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $4,990,806.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,008 shares of company stock valued at $13,573,421. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

NYSE BAH traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $78.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.44% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

