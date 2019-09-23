Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,670,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,895,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of KKR & Co Inc worth $1,154,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 35.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,471,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,413 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 64.2% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,269,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,320 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 50.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,247,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,551 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter valued at $44,185,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at $43,353,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.34 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KKR. Citigroup set a $34.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr bought 2,647,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

