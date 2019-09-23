Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,178,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 482,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Westrock worth $1,064,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Westrock by 47.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Westrock by 154.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Westrock in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Westrock in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Westrock from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on Westrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $796,924.04. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 103,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,914,570.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,427 shares of company stock worth $7,060,236. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Westrock stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 68,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,942. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

