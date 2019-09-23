Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.19 Billion Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,051,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.37% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $1,185,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on JEC. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.81.

NYSE JEC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.45. 23,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,914. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $94.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average of $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.