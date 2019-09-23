Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.02 Billion Stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,197,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.18% of Fidelity National Financial worth $1,015,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,778,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,350,000 after buying an additional 395,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,601,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,060,000 after buying an additional 504,631 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,095,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,776,000 after buying an additional 836,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,074,000 after buying an additional 93,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,816,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,508,000 after buying an additional 158,221 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.86. 409,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,744. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $2,270,772.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,217,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 138,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $6,128,618.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 312,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,776,623.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 587,661 shares of company stock valued at $25,693,151 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Compass Point raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

