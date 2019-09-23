Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,809,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 16.76% of SL Green Realty worth $1,109,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 20.7% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

SLG traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.47. The stock had a trading volume of 20,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,827. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. SL Green Realty Corp has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $100.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average of $84.80.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $244.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on SLG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price objective on SL Green Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

