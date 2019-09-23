Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.98 and last traded at $80.98, 988 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 122,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

