VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.28

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.28 and traded as low as $15.62. VALEO/S shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 309 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded VALEO/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on VALEO/S in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

