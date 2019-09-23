US Bancorp DE Sells 16,690 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,690 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Brooks Automation worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $136,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,435. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10. Brooks Automation, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $203.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley set a $47.00 price objective on Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

