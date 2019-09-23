US Bancorp DE Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,139 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.0% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,281 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 28.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 82.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,463 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,018,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $183,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,900 shares in the last quarter. 50.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on Franklin Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.02.

Shares of BEN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.20. 107,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,757. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.50.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

