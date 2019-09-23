US Bancorp DE Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.16% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 137,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 49,023 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 100,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 106,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 18,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.52. The stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,769. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.25.

