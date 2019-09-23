US Bancorp DE Grows Position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,488,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,342 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the first quarter valued at $33,878,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in AlarmCom by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AlarmCom by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after buying an additional 165,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AlarmCom by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,609,000 after buying an additional 161,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on AlarmCom from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AlarmCom from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

In other AlarmCom news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AlarmCom stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $48.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,570. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.51. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.45 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.