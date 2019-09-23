US Bancorp DE Acquires 365 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NI. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,626,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,318,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,639,000 after acquiring an additional 464,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,703,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,026,000 after acquiring an additional 363,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,474,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,729,000 after acquiring an additional 325,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NI. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.48.

In other NiSource news, EVP Violet Sistovaris sold 40,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $1,178,209.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph W. Mulpas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $357,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,405 shares of company stock worth $2,768,990 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 20,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,353. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.23. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $30.34.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.