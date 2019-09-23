Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.94

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $1.99. Urban One shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 31 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $83.39 million, a P/E ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.57 million during the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 102.97%.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

